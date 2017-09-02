Newsvine

Smoke pours from chimney at Russian consulate after US orders its closure | New York Post

Acrid, black smoke was seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco on Friday, a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure amid escalating tensions between the United States and Russia.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene were turned away by consulate officials who came from inside the building.

