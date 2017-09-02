'I hope the doll is going to make her happy' Girl from Katrina-affected family donates to Harvey victim | abc7.com

Lilly Bice is too young to have experienced what her family went through during Hurricane Katrina, but she is wise enough to empathize with Hurricane Harvey victims.Uninstructed, the 8-year-old told her parents she would like to donate some of her toys. One of her favorite dolls had a note attached to it. "Dear Little Girl, I hope you like my new doll and her things. Take good care of her and have fun. She was a good friend to me and will be an incredible friend to you."