Man posted nude pics of teen exes on social media: cops | New York Post

A 19-year-old Oregon man allegedly shared nude photos of at least six high school girls on Instagram and Snapchat — and later claimed he was hacked when confronted by one of the girls, authorities said.

Dillan Bostick-Smith was arrested Wednesday by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office after a 17-year-old girl and a friend met with a Molalla police officer at Molalla High School in May, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Oregonian.