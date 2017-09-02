Florida woman has confessed to plotting and then killing a family friend after her daughter confided in her that the man sexually assaulted her years before when she was 6-years-old.
According to Lawnewz, which obtained the police report, Connie Serbu admitted to police that she shot Xavier Sierra, 18, after luring him to her home — and then she called 911 to report the shooting.
'I don't care, he raped my daughter': Florida woman admits killing family friend accused of assaulting 6-year-old
