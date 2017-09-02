Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 210 Seeds: 5869 Comments: 82039 Since: Jan 2009

Right-Wing Extremist Says Men Shouldn't Allow 'Their Women' To Work 

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: samuel-warde.com
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 3:40 PM
Peterson appeared on the “The Hagman Report” Saturday and said the devastation in today’s black communities” is the fault of weak men who “allowed their women” to work outside of the home. 

He said: “I look at what has happened to black people. When I was growing up, because men were strong and they loved what was right, you didn’t have this type of devastation in the black communities around the country because men protected their families and their communities from evil.” 

 

