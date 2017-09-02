Right-Wing Extremist Says Men Shouldn't Allow 'Their Women' To Work 

Peterson appeared on the “The Hagman Report” Saturday and said the devastation in today’s black communities” is the fault of weak men who “allowed their women” to work outside of the home.

He said: “I look at what has happened to black people. When I was growing up, because men were strong and they loved what was right, you didn’t have this type of devastation in the black communities around the country because men protected their families and their communities from evil.”