Trump biographer: 'Manafort's money trail' will lead Mueller to Kushner and eventually Trump

pecial counsel Robert Mueller will ultimately take down President Donald Trump by following the money trail, the author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald told MSNBC host Joy Reid.

“It begins with Paul Manafort, he’s the weak antelope in the back of the pack, they take him down,” Trump biographer Tim O’Brien explained.

“They move into people like Michael Cohen, possibly into Felix Sater,” O’Brien continued.

“They keep going up the food chain ultimately to Jared Kushner — who is vulnerable in all of this because of his own real estate transactions — and then to the president,” O’Brien concluded. “The money trail will be crucial here.”