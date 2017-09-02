Staff walkout forces Minneapolis bar to close after owner gets outed as David Duke supporter

Minneapolis, MN bar closed its doors on Friday after its staff walked off the job, performers canceled their engagements and customers threatened to boycott over owner Julius de Roma’s donation to the failed U.S. Senate campaign of ex-Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

The Hill reported Saturday night that Club Jäger faced a swift and heavy backlash after the Minneapolis City Pagesrevealed that the de Roma donated $500 to Duke’s campaign.

“Here’s a hard fact: De Roma donated $500 to David Duke’s Senate campaign in October 2016, one month before the general election, and about 40 years after Duke went public as one of America’s proudest racists,” wrote City Pages‘ Mike Mullen earlier this week.