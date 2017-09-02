Bannon, Gorka and the Fall of Trump's 'Alpha Males'

The macho men came into Washington, D.C., like the Rough Riders of lore, ready to tear down this town-upon-a-swamp, then set it ablaze with the fury of their nationalist convictions. Eight months later, they’re slinking away with a collective whine, reminding Americans once again of the vast gap between rhetoric and action, between tough words and tough choices.

It was supposed to be so glorious, this new Washington high on Republican testosterone. “The alpha males are back,” declared Sebastian Gorka back in December on Fox News. The reference was to himself and, presumably, the many other members of the incoming Trump administration who would give no succor to terrorists abroad, or to seditionists at home, in particular those employed by The New York Times and CNN.