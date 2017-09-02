Newsvine

Ivanka Backs Trump Administration's Plan to Scrap Obama Rules Preventing Pay Discrimination

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: Newsweek
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 4:21 PM
The White House, with the backing of Ivanka Trump, will end an Obama-era policy that would have required business owners to document how much they pay their workers alongside their gender, race and ethnicity.

The Trump administration is scrapping the scheme, which was due to come into force in the spring this year, on the basis that it will be a burden to employers. The data-collection requirement was proposed by Obama in 2016 as part of a drive to rectify pay inequality among different minority groups, the Wall Street Journal reported.

