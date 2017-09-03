The car chase and crash before Utah cop assaulted nurse Alex Wubbels (Updated)

Police have identified a man who died in an explosive crash with a semitrailer that set the truck's driver aflame Wednesday. Photo by Utah Department of Public Safety Source

Here's two articles on the crash that occurred before nurse Alex Wubbels was forced to protect her patient. There are videos that show the crash and photos that show the aftermath.

The Utah Highway patrol was the department conducting the chase.

Police ID driver killed in head-on crash with semitrailer

Police have identified a man who died in an explosive crash with a semitrailer that set the truck's driver aflame Wednesday. Marcos Torres, 26, of Brigham City, fled a traffic stop in a black Chevrolet Silverado about 2 p.m., Logan police said in a Thursday statement. A UHP trooper tried to pull Torres over after receiving reports of reckless driving but the truck fled, slamming head-on into the semitrailer in Sardine Canyon. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. A trooper extinguished the semitrailer driver, William Rigby, of Idaho, who had serious injuries and was brought to Logan Regional Hospital, Logan police said. He was then flown to University of Utah Hospital. Photos provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety showed the cab of the truck was crushed and partially melted. The junction of state Routes 89 and 91 at Wellsville were closed in both directions from mile makers 16 to 19 for much of the afternoon. The crash is under investigation.

Dash cam video shows crash, explosion that killed fleeing driver in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2017 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released the dash cam video of a crash that killed one man and severely injured another Wednesday near Wellsville. Earlier, Logan police identified Marcos Torres, 26, of Brigham City, as the man who died at the scene while fleeing police. Torres’ pickup truck hit a semi-truck hauling a load of sand on U.S. 89/91. The violent, head-on impact caused an explosion and immediate fire. The driver of the semi, William Gray of Rigby, Idaho, was on fire, but was able to get out of his vehicle and was extinguished by a Highway Patrol trooper. Medical crews transported Gray to Logan Regional Hospital, where he was later air-lifted to University of Utah Hospital. Gray is a reserve police officer for Rigby Police Department The incident began just after 2 p.m. Wednesday when a trooper spotted a black Silverado pickup truck that matched an attempt-to-locate call, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release. The vehicle was initially north bound from Sardine Canyon toward Logan City; however, the vehicle was reported to have made several direction changes. “When the trooper tried to pull the car over, it fled,” the news release said. “Troopers continued to follow the pickup truck, but at that point the pickup truck reached a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason the pickup truck crossed the median and collided head-on with a semi-truck.” U.S. 89/91 was closed for nearly seven hours while officers documented evidence at the scene of the explosive crash. No cause or motive has yet been determined and the incident is still under investigation.

Police have released dash-cam video of a head-on collision that killed one man and burned another last week near Wellsville, Utah. Watch on YouTube

A GoFundMe page has been started for Gray's medical expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/BillGray

