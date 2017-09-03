KKK Leader Calls Reporter The N-Word, Tells Her 'We're Going To Burn You Out' - Video

Chris Barker, the “imperial wizard” of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK in Pelham, North Carolina, stirred up controversy during an interview last Sunday with Univision’s late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that:

He was told the interview would be conducted by a Hispanic “woman of color.” But when Barker saw Calderón step out of a car and onto his property near Yanceyville, N.C., the KKK leader appeared taken aback, according to Calderón and her producer, María Martínez-Guzmán. He had expected someone like the rest of the predominately Hispanic, lighter-skinned news crew, they said.

…

Calderón told The Post she had volunteered to do the interview, in order to show her Latino viewers that “these groups are alive.” She had been nervous to meet Barker, but she had never expected to feel as insulted and threatened as she did during the encounter.“I represent the things that they hate: I am black, I am Hispanic, I am an immigrant,” she said. Her own family reflects a merging of cultures. The Colombian native moved to the U.S. 16 years ago, and has since married a Korean American physical therapist. Their young daughter, Anna, is multiracial.