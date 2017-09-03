Prominent Geneticists Question the Results of Human Embryo Editing Experiment - Motherboard

In late July, researchers at Oregon Health and Science University released some startling news: They'd been able to use the controversial gene-editing tool CRISPR to make genetically modified human embryos, the first time such a feat had been performed in the United States.

The discovery made international news, and the study's lead author, Shoukhrat Mitalipov, held a press conference in which he said he'd like to move on to clinical trials, which would include "transplanting some of these embryos with the goal of establishing pregnancy and monitoring the birth of children."