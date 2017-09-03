In video captured by a fellow passenger on a train, a man is caught slurring Muslims while insisting he’s “not racist,” he’s just “quoting the Quran.”
According to the Independent, the man was on the train in Sheffield. England when he began berating the passenger who was filming him, while attacking Muslims by claiming they believe in “a God that rapes people.”
'Your god rapes people'; Man chased off train after racist rant attacking Muslims
Sun Sep 3, 2017
