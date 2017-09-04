La Tuna: the largest fire in Los Angeles history

This is what it looked like when we first spotted the smoke rising. As soon as we saw it, we called to see what we could do to help evacuate animals. Fortunately, even though the fire is huge, not as many horse trailers and trucks were needed as we anticipated. Better trained teams working with the fire department made the difference.

We've been wild fire watching the last few days. No, we're not in any danger except from smoke and ashes in the air. We've spent a lot of time in that area though, visiting with friends, competing in horse shows and a couple of decades ago, doing rescue work during another fire.

More than 1,000 firefighters were getting the upper hand on a massive brush fire burning in the Sun Valley, Sunland-Tujunga and Burbank areas Sunday that is considered to be the largest blaze in the history of the city of Los Angeles. The La Tuna fire was 30 percent contained Sunday evening and had burned an estimated 7,003 acres, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

This photo shows the City of Burbank with the fire in the background. It traveled fast from La Tuna to Burbank.

La Tuna Canyon is a short drive from my home. The canyon is filled with horse ranches and training stables. Fortunately, the fire department did a great job protecting them.

We watched the planes and helicopters fly over on their way to fill up and on their way back to drop their loads. Today, the smoke was thinner and we could breathe better. It rained a bit last night and today, which helped the fire fighters a lot. On the news tonight, they were thanking the residents for all the water and food that filled their stations and fire control center. We're immensely grateful for not only our own firefighters but also for all those who travel a long distance to help.

This was taken from across our valley, close to Encino and in the Santa Monica Mountains. You can see from one side of our valley to the other.

This is what our sky looked like for the last several days. The thickest smoke reached here night before last, but ash rained down for two days before it arrived along with the strong smell of smoke.