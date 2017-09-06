Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 213 Seeds: 5884 Comments: 82289 Since: Jan 2009

Ex-CIA official explains exactly why Trump's 'pee tape' escapades are probably real

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 1:06 PM
Discuss:

he 35-page dossier detailing President Donald Trump’s alleged links to Russia — and its most lurid claim — is generally credible, according to a new analysis.

Former CIA station chief John Sipher published his analysis on Just Security, where he weighed information gathered by former British spy Christopher Steele against standard Russian intelligence practices and information that has been revealed since the final report.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor