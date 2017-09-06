he 35-page dossier detailing President Donald Trump’s alleged links to Russia — and its most lurid claim — is generally credible, according to a new analysis.
Former CIA station chief John Sipher published his analysis on Just Security, where he weighed information gathered by former British spy Christopher Steele against standard Russian intelligence practices and information that has been revealed since the final report.
Ex-CIA official explains exactly why Trump's 'pee tape' escapades are probably real
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 1:06 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment