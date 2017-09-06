Pregnant woman in a crop top denied service at Washington restaurant for 'violating the health code'

A Washington woman was denied service over Labor Day weekend for wearing a crop top while seven-and-a-half months pregnant with twins.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, Charisha Raylee Gobin was kicked out of Marysville, Washington’s Buzz Inn Steakhouse for wearing a top that exposed her pregnant belly — an act a waitress told Gobin violates the restaurant’s “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy.