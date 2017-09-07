ordham University Law professor Jed Shugerman made one of the most damning case against Vice President Mike Pence for being involved in obstruction of justice.
The New York Times and Washington Post both broke stories about the original memo that President Donald Trump authored during a rainy day that would ultimately fire former FBI Director James Comey.
Law prof explains legal reasoning why Trump's new memo puts Mike Pence 'in legal jeopardy' for impeachment
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 9:38 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment