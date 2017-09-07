Newsvine

GOP Lawmaker Attempting To End Russia Investigation Took Donations From Russian Oligarch

Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 9:59 PM
Congress Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received $10,800 in donations from a Kremlin-linked oligarch named Leonard “Len” Blavatnik according to documentation provided by Scott Dworkin, an anti-Trump activist. The Dallas Morning News also reports that Mr. Blavatnik gave $6.35 million to Republican candidates during the 2015-2016 campaign season,  $2.5 million of which went to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “Senate Victory Fund”.

