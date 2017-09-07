MSNBC host Rachel Maddow used a lengthy segment to highlight reporting from McClatchy News that highlights a possible connection between President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and shady Russian political ads placed on Facebook.
“There appears to have been significant cooperation between Russia’s online propaganda machine and individuals in the United States who were knowledgeable about where to target the disinformation,” Maddow read from the report.
Watch: Rachel Maddow Explains Possible Illegal Jared Kushner Connection to Anti-Clinton Russian Facebook Ads
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 11:10 PM
