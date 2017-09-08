Newsvine

Fox News terminates Eric Bolling after sexual harassment probe

ox News announced on Friday that it is parting ways with long-time anchor Eric Bolling after investigating charges of sexual harassment made against him by multiple women.

Entertainment industry trade paper Variety said, “Fox News Channel will part ways with host Eric Bolling, a host and contributor whose on-air presence at the 21st Century Fox-owned network had been growing in recent months, after allegations surfaced that he had harassed colleagues there, the network confirmed Friday.”

Bolling’s program “The Specialists” has been canceled, but a statement from Fox News said that they are parting “amicably” with Bolling and “wish him the best of luck.”

