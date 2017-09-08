Newsvine

'This girl didn't defeat me!': InfoWars reporter defensively insists he didn't lose debate with a young girl

Raw Story
Owen Shroyer, the InfoWars reporter who got famously cussed out by a young girl this week after he mistook her for a boy, defensively insisted that he didn’t lose any argument with her.

Shroyer said that people who mocked him for being cursed at by a young girl were depraved individuals who had no sense of decency.

