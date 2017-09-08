Owen Shroyer, the InfoWars reporter who got famously cussed out by a young girl this week after he mistook her for a boy, defensively insisted that he didn’t lose any argument with her.
Shroyer said that people who mocked him for being cursed at by a young girl were depraved individuals who had no sense of decency.
'This girl didn't defeat me!': InfoWars reporter defensively insists he didn't lose debate with a young girl
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Sep 8, 2017 4:43 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment