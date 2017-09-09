As a meteorologist, there are things you learn in textbooks that you may never see in person. You know they happen theoretically, but the chances of seeing the most extraordinary weather phenomena are slim to none.
This is one of those things — a hurricane strong enough to change the shape of an ocean.
Hurricane Irma is so strong it's sucking the water away from shorelines - The Washington Post
