Florida Sheriff's Office Vows to Arrest Anyone with Arrest Warrants at Hurricane Irma Shelters

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: dailydot.com
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:05 PM
As Florida prepares to potentially face Hurricane Irma in the coming days, one sheriff’s office wants everyone to know that people with outstanding warrants shouldn’t expect a warm welcome at any shelters.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office sent out a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon that said the department will be checking IDs at shelters set up for evacuation from Irma, and anyone with a warrant would be brought to jail.

In the tweets, the sheriff’s office begins talking about “sexual offenders & predators” not being allowed in shelters, before pivoting to anyone with an outstanding warrant; any of whom seeking shelter would be “gladly” escorted to the “secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”

