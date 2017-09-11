Florida Sheriff's Office Vows to Arrest Anyone with Arrest Warrants at Hurricane Irma Shelters

As Florida prepares to potentially face Hurricane Irma in the coming days, one sheriff’s office wants everyone to know that people with outstanding warrants shouldn’t expect a warm welcome at any shelters.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office sent out a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon that said the department will be checking IDs at shelters set up for evacuation from Irma, and anyone with a warrant would be brought to jail.

In the tweets, the sheriff’s office begins talking about “sexual offenders & predators” not being allowed in shelters, before pivoting to anyone with an outstanding warrant; any of whom seeking shelter would be “gladly” escorted to the “secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”