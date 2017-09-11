Top Navy admiral kept spokesman after sexual predator warning: report | TheHill

A spokesman for the Navy’s top admiral was allowed to stay on in his position even after he was accused of sexual misconduct while dressed as Santa Claus at a holiday party inside the Pentagon, USA Today reported Thursday.

Fellow officers and a civilian accused Cdr. Chris Servello, 41, of making unwanted sexual advances and slapping a woman on the buttocks at the December 2016 office party for Navy public affairs officials, USA Today reported, citing documents it had obtained.