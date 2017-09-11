A spokesman for the Navy’s top admiral was allowed to stay on in his position even after he was accused of sexual misconduct while dressed as Santa Claus at a holiday party inside the Pentagon, USA Today reported Thursday.
Fellow officers and a civilian accused Cdr. Chris Servello, 41, of making unwanted sexual advances and slapping a woman on the buttocks at the December 2016 office party for Navy public affairs officials, USA Today reported, citing documents it had obtained.
Top Navy admiral kept spokesman after sexual predator warning: report | TheHill
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:27 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment