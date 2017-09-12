Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 213 Seeds: 5903 Comments: 82554 Since: Jan 2009

Immigration: California Crops Rot During Farmworker Shortage | Fortune.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: fortune.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Vegetable prices may be going up soon, as a shortage of migrant workers is resulting in lost crops in California.

Farmers say they're having trouble hiring enough people to work during harvest season, causing some crops to rot before they can be picked. Already, the situation has triggered losses of more than $13 million in two California counties alone, according to NBC News.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor