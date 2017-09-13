Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 213 Seeds: 5908 Comments: 82628 Since: Jan 2009

Police: Man cuts off three fingertips to frame ex-boyfriend

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:16 PM
Discuss:

A 21-year-old man is suspected of cutting off his own fingertips in an attempt to frame another man.

Police say Damon J. Laru around midnight Saturday broke into the home of a man with whom he'd had a relationship. According to court records, Laru tried to start the man's bed sheets on fire, cut him with a knife, and later cut off three of his own fingertips.

Laru was in the Wood County Jail Tuesday pending a $30,000 cash bond. He was expected to be charged with battery, criminal damage to property, recklessly endangering safety and burglary, all as a domestic abuse incident.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor