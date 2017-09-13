Police: Man cuts off three fingertips to frame ex-boyfriend

A 21-year-old man is suspected of cutting off his own fingertips in an attempt to frame another man.

Police say Damon J. Laru around midnight Saturday broke into the home of a man with whom he'd had a relationship. According to court records, Laru tried to start the man's bed sheets on fire, cut him with a knife, and later cut off three of his own fingertips.

Laru was in the Wood County Jail Tuesday pending a $30,000 cash bond. He was expected to be charged with battery, criminal damage to property, recklessly endangering safety and burglary, all as a domestic abuse incident.