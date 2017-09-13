Eight people were fatally shot Sunday evening in a home in Plano, Texas, including the suspected gunman, who was killed by police.
Two additional shooting victims were taken to the hospital on Sunday night, with one later dying, according to Plano Police Chief Greg Rushin, who spoke at a press conference Monday.
Domestic Violence: Deadly shooting of 8 in Plano, Texas
