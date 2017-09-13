Newsvine

Congress backs measure condemning white nationalists

SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Congress has backed a resolution condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups following a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

The House approved the measure by voice vote Tuesday, one day after the Senate also cleared it by voice vote with little fanfare. The resolution now goes to President Trump, who has been criticized for his response following the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

