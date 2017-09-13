Newsvine

Hillary Clinton says 'misogyny played a role' in her loss. Research suggests she might be right. - The Washington Post

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley
Seeded on Wed Sep 13, 2017
In her first interview since November about November, here's how Hillary Clinton diagnosed her loss to Donald Trump: “Certainly, misogyny played a role. I mean, that just has to be admitted. And why and what the underlying reasons were is what I'm trying to parse out myself.”

