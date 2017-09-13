In her first interview since November about November, here's how Hillary Clinton diagnosed her loss to Donald Trump: “Certainly, misogyny played a role. I mean, that just has to be admitted. And why and what the underlying reasons were is what I'm trying to parse out myself.”
Hillary Clinton says 'misogyny played a role' in her loss. Research suggests she might be right. - The Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:23 AM
