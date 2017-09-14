Facebook group linked to Russia organized Texas anti-immigrant rallies - Business Insider

A Russia-linked Facebook group attempted to organize a series of anti-immigrant, anti-Hillary Clinton rallies across Texas last November, three days before the election and months after Russian operatives used the social-media platform to organize an anti-refugee-resettlement protest in rural Idaho.
Thu Sep 14, 2017
