Conservative Media Goes Ballistic Over Trump's Possible DACA Deal

While there appears to be some uncertainty between President Donald Trump and Democrats over an alleged deal to tie protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) into a larger border security package, there was no such uncertainty among Trump’s base as the news broke: He’s breaking promises.

Conservative media and some of Trump’s most ardent supporters exploded on Wednesday night and Thursday morning over news of Trump meeting with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over a Chinese food dinner where they (at least according to Democrats) hammered out a deal to protect DACA recipients.

It didn’t appear that conservatives felt any better about Trump’s denial of any deal being struck, either, with one prominent Trump supporter saying that a DACA deal would cause Trump’s base of supporters to be “blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair.”

In other words, Trump’s most fervent supporters online have finally figured out why Democrats don’t trust Trump.