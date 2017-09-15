Newsvine

Idaho Lawmaker Vito Barbieri Asks if Woman can use Swallowed Camera in Gynecological Exam

By Loretta Kemsley
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:51 PM
Lawmakers in the Idaho House of Representatives debated a bill Monday that would ban doctors from prescribing abortion-inducing drugs through telemedicine — a practice in which the patient never sees the doctor in person.

During the committee hearing Idaho lawmaker, Vito Barbieri asked if a swallowed camera in a pill can allow doctors to conduct a gynecological exam remotely. The testifying physician, Dr. Julie Madsen, then explained to Barbieri that it's not possible for swallowed objects to end up in the vagina.

