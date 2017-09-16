Turns out that the 'Antifa' group claiming they protested Red Sox game are actually right wingers

Mass Live has a pretty important bit of news reporting on the recent to-do from Wednesday night’s Red Sox vs. Athletics baseball game, at Fenway Park in Boston. During the fourth inning of the night game, three people unfurled a very large sign over the historic “Green Monster” wall in left field that read “Racism Is as American as Baseball.” In all honesty, when this was sent around the interwebs, it was very hard to understand what exactly the point of the protest was: was this saying that racism was bad and ingrained in our national consciousness? Was this some white nationalist outfit promoting racism as something that was good because it was American? WEEI and other traditional media outlets reported on Thursday that a Boston Antifa group took credit for the protest. WEEI has conveniently pulled down the post without an update or retraction. Why have they pulled it down?