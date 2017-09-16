Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 215 Seeds: 5919 Comments: 82832 Since: Jan 2009

Hillary Clinton Savagely Shuts Down President Trum

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: distractify.com
Seeded on Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:59 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Hillary Clinton's memoir of the 2016 election, titled What Happened, has finally been released, and while it's been received well by many, President Donald Trump seemingly isn't a fan. Clinton's opponent in the election took to Twitter to accuse her of blaming "everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!"

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor