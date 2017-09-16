Hillary Clinton's memoir of the 2016 election, titled What Happened, has finally been released, and while it's been received well by many, President Donald Trump seemingly isn't a fan. Clinton's opponent in the election took to Twitter to accuse her of blaming "everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!"
Hillary Clinton Savagely Shuts Down President Trum
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:59 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment