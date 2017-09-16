Newsvine

Radio host on CNN: I believe in 'the First Amendment and boobs' | TheHill

Radio host Clay Travis said he believed in "the First Amendment and boobs" during a CNN segment, shocking the host and bringing the segment to an early end.

Travis, a frequent critic of ESPN, was on CNN to discuss the controversy surrounding ESPN anchor Jemele Hill calling President Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter earlier this week. “I’m a First Amendment absolutist and believe in two things completely — the First Amendment and boobs,” Travis said.

