All The Misogynists I've Dated

Any woman who dates men, or anyone, for that matter, is subject to violent misogyny from the people they love.

As a self-identified and unabashed feminist, I like to think that my taste in men is better-than-average. I pride myself on being able to sniff out the good ones.

But much of my Misogynist Detecting has come as a result of dating some of the worst dudes on the planet.

In short, I’ve learned by making mistakes.

Being attracted to your oppressor is hard. It means that the people you want to date (or fuck) are also people who contribute to your marginalization, who have privilege that you don’t, and who, more often than not, have internalized some pretty gross ideas about you.

Even the best men are not immune from misogyny — though some are, of course, worse than others.

Here is an incomplte and non-sequential list of all the misogynist men I’ve shared a bed or relationship with: