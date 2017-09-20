Why Do We Allow Terrible Men Redemption?

Nearly six months after Fox News parted ways with Bill O’Reilly, Today finally offered him the chance for redemption. In a segment Tuesday morning, Matt Lauer asked O’Reilly about the sexual harassment charges leveled against him while O’Reilly insisted that the allegations were untrue—little more, O’Reilly argued, than a conspiracy born of aggrieved leftist and lying women.

For nearly ten minutes, Today gave O’Reilly—a man who has been accused of sexual harassment by five women, paid out a $9 million lawsuit for sexual harassment in 2004, and who has been accused of domestic violence—the opportunity to deny the most recent claims against him and promote his new book. “Not one time did I have interaction with HR or have complaints filed against me,” O’Reilly told Lauer in his familiar recalcitrant (or maybe just dickish) tone.