Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke with a witch on Tuesday evening, and it probably didn’t go as he expected.

While the interview was generally good-natured in spirit, Carlson wanted to focus on witch stereotypes while his guest ― witch and self-described “Oracle of Los Angeles” Amanda Yates Garcia ― wanted to talk about real issues.

“Sincere question: Is eye of newt an actual ingredient?” Carlson asked.

Garcia rolled her eyes.