Experts Say The New Trumpcare Bill Will Have Devastating Effects on Women

Healthcare say that the Graham-Cassidy Bill, the latest iteration of the Republican legislative effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, will be, for women, the worst version of the bill yet.

Like the previous repeal and replacement efforts, the Graham-Cassidy bill removes vital Obamacare protections for those with preexisting conditions and coverage of essential health benefits like maternity care. “One thing is that women won’t have access to reproductive healthcare like birth control, so they won’t be able to prevent getting pregnant,” said Dr. Kristyn Brandi, a Los Angeles OB/GYN and fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health.

The brainchild of Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the latest Trumpcare bill slashes federal health care spending, including Medicaid, and would defund Planned Parenthood, instead, proposing block grants for states to control their healthcare markets.