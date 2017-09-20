U.S. Seeks Up to 27 Months in Prison for Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday sought a prison sentence of 21 to 27 months for former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner, who admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to a teenage girl in a "sexting" scandal that played a role in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

"Weiner, a grown man, a father, and a former lawmaker, willfully and knowingly asked a 15-year-old girl to display her body and engage in sexually explicit conduct for him online," prosecutors said in a filing in Manhattan federal court. "Such conduct warrants a meaningful sentence of incarceration."