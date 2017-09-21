Newsvine

California Attorney General Sues to Prevent Building of Trump's Border-Wall Projects

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a lawsuit on behalf of the state that would attempt to block any projects related to President Donald Trump's promised border wall between the U.S. and Mexico by deeming them unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, which is being filed in federal court, argues that the Trump administration has violated federal and state environmental laws, which it recently waived under an immigration provision in a 2005 law giving the Homeland Security secretary the power to do so.

