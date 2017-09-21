Men Will Suffer If Marital Rape Is Outlawed, India Government Argues

Criminalising marital rape could "destabilise" marriages and make men vulnerable to harassment by their wives, said India's government in response to a plea in the capital's high court.

Victims and rights groups are seeking to change the law on marital rape, but the government said husbands risked being falsely accused of rape if the change were to go ahead.

It compared the proposal to outlaw marital rape with India's tough anti-dowry law, which men's rights groups say women are misusing to settle personal vendettas.

"It has to be ensured adequately that marital rape does not become a phenomenon which may destabilise the institution of marriage, apart from being an easy tool for harassing the husbands," said an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court.