Jimmy Kimmel takes on the attempted destruction of the ACA by Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Bill Cassidy

By Loretta Kemsley
Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:01 PM
Jimmy shares his thoughts on Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham's new health "care" bill including why it doesn't pass Cassidy's Jimmy Kimmel Test.;

Jimmy responds to Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor Chris Christie, and Brian Kilmeade after they reacted to his monologue about the #GrahamCassidy health care bill.

Jimmy has found himself in the middle of a battle over American health care, so tonight he responds to more criticism from Senator Bill Cassidy and those other jerks who want to take our health care away.

Round 3 of Jimmy Kimmel's Health Care Battle

