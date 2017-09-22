Jimmy Kimmel takes on the attempted destruction of the ACA by Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Bill Cassidy

Jimmy shares his thoughts on Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham's new health "care" bill including why it doesn't pass Cassidy's Jimmy Kimmel Test.;
Jimmy responds to Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor Chris Christie, and Brian Kilmeade after they reacted to his monologue about the #GrahamCassidy health care bill.
Jimmy has found himself in the middle of a battle over American health care, so tonight he responds to more criticism from Senator Bill Cassidy and those other jerks who want to take our health care away.
Round 3 of Jimmy Kimmel's Health Care Battle