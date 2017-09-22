Newsvine

Los Angeles probation officer pleads guilty to assaulting juvenile female inmates 'on a weekly basis'

Oscar Calderon Jr., a Los Angeles County probation officer, has plead guilty to assaulting multiple female inmates at Camp Scudder, a juvenile detention center in Santa Clarita, California, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prosecutors accused the 33-year-old Calderon Jr. of “of making sexual overtures and inappropriately touching four teens” while working at Camp Scudder, the Times reported. The victims aged in range from 14 to 18.

