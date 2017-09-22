Oscar Calderon Jr., a Los Angeles County probation officer, has plead guilty to assaulting multiple female inmates at Camp Scudder, a juvenile detention center in Santa Clarita, California, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Prosecutors accused the 33-year-old Calderon Jr. of “of making sexual overtures and inappropriately touching four teens” while working at Camp Scudder, the Times reported. The victims aged in range from 14 to 18.
Los Angeles probation officer pleads guilty to assaulting juvenile female inmates 'on a weekly basis'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:14 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment