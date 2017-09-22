Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 221 Seeds: 5941 Comments: 83187 Since: Jan 2009

Manafort's working for Iraqi Kurd's independence vote, against U.S. stated interests.

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: Slate
Seeded on Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:45 PM
Paul Manafort’s global web of business and political dealings has come under increasing scrutiny in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, but that hasn’t stopped the former Trump campaign chairman from working out on the rough and tumble fringes of global politics. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Manafort has been working since the summer with Kurdish leaders in Iraq to help the autonomous region hold a referendum on independence. The United States opposes the non-binding referendum and has lobbied hard to postpone the measure over fears that it would destabilize the already delicate political situation in Iraq, making it harder to snuff out ISIS. The international community agrees and has lined up against the symbolic vote.

