Trump to NFL owners: Fire players who kneel during anthem - ABC News

President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthem. He's also encouraging fans to walk out in protest.
And the president is bemoaning what he describes as a decline in violence in the sport.
"They're ruining the game," he said during a political rally in Alabama on Friday night that veered beyond politics.
