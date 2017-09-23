Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 221 Seeds: 5942 Comments: 83222 Since: Jan 2009

Trump to NFL owners: Fire players who kneel during anthem - ABC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthem. He's also encouraging fans to walk out in protest.

And the president is bemoaning what he describes as a decline in violence in the sport.

"They're ruining the game," he said during a political rally in Alabama on Friday night that veered beyond politics.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor