Panic about male teachers quitting obscures key factor: what about women?

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: The Sydney Morning Herald
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:14 PM
Alarm about the shrinking number of male teachers, particularly in primary schools, is not new. We've been talking about it for years. But despite genuine reasons to be concerned, the question no one is asking is why female teachers are staying in a profession that both men and women find frustrating and unfulfilling.

The issues cited by male teachers as the reasons for leaving – stress, low pay, long hours, increasing demands on out of work hours, frustration with bureaucracy and poor leadership – are experienced equally by male and female teachers. But while men are leaving in droves, women are not.

