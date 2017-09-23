New details cast doubt on why Tom Price needed a private jet - POLITICO

Newsvine

New details cast doubt on why Tom Price needed a private jet

HHS Secretary Tom Price has been taking private jets because an unreliable commercial flight once forced him to cancel an important meeting, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson says, part of his agenda to meet with average Americans outside of Washington.

But the flight in question — to a two-day industry conference at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Southern California — didn't get off the ground on a day when storms virtually shut down air traffic in the Washington region, preventing even private jets from getting out.

The details cast into doubt HHS' justification for Price's use of private jets as he faces criticism from congressional Democrats and a review of whether he complied with Federal Travel Regulations from his department's inspector general.

