'The substance really doesn't matter' - POLITICO

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: Politico
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:48 PM
The last-ditch Obamacare repeal bill has almost every divisive proposal that doomed previous bills.

The big difference: a Sept. 30 deadline to use a rule that allows Senate Republicans to pass a measure with just 50 votes.

Like earlier, failed plans, the Graham-Cassidy measure would allow states to dismantle rules that prevent older, sicker people from being charged higher insurance premiums.

It would cap the federal outlay for traditional Medicaid, which could jeopardize coverage for the most vulnerable. And it would almost certainly lead to millions more Americans lacking insurance, health care policy experts say.

