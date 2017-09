A spokesman for disgraced right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos says the “Free Speech Week” rally he organized this week at University of California, Berkeley, is going ahead as scheduled, even though multiple sources involved in the planning say otherwise.

“No, it’s not cancelled,” Alexander Macris told HuffPost in an email, adding that Yiannopoulos is “looking forward to speaking throughout the 4-day event alongside other defenders of freedom.”